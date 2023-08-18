What to Buy Trending Products & Deals The Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Is Back, and Yes, I'm Grabbing One in August It sells out every year. By Elisabeth Sherman Elisabeth Sherman Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 18, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Bonne Maman Summer isn’t even technically over yet, and I’m already eagerly anticipating Christmas. Every year when I was a little girl my godmother bought me an advent calendar, which hid chocolate in each window. It was easily my favorite part of the holiday season — and a tradition that I carry on this to this day with my own daughter. But this year, I’m thinking of switching it up with an advent calendar that is a little more surprising. Instead of chocolate, this year I’m taking the jam-route, and picking up the Bonne Maman advent calendar. And even though it’s August, I recommend you grab one for yourself ASAP, as it’s bound to sell out. Bonne Maman Limited-Edition Advent Calendar Bonne Maman Buy on Bonnemaman.us $45 The Bonne Maman advent calendar features 23 adorable mini pots of preserves — including eight new, limited edition flavors — plus one pot of honey, and it retails for $45. The new flavors sound so delectable, I’m already inspired to bake all my favorite cold-weather treats — served with a side of preserves of course. Inside you’ll find sumptuous cherry with pink peppercorn, fig with cardamom, and peach with jasmine flower, and pineapple and ginger preserves, among others. Can’t you just taste the spiced, warming, and earthy flavors of the holiday season already? And each jar contains enough for two servings — enough to taste, but not enough that you’ll have a fridge filled with jars at the end of the season. And this means you can share your favorites with someone you love (although I wouldn’t blame you if you kept them for yourself). Want to stock your home with even more Bonne Maman goodies? There’s a 30-pack of preserves featuring classic flavors like cherry and strawberry available at Amazon. But in order to get a taste of the new, limited-edition flavors, you need to pick up the advent calendar. The illustration on the advent calendar features a snow village where elves are hanging up Christmas lights, riding a cheerful train, and of course stirring a giant pot of preserves. It’s such a charming decoration to keep on your kitchen table or above your fireplace. I know it's still August which seems a little early for any holiday-themed treats, but hear me out: The Bonne Maman advent calendar is so popular it doesn’t stay in stock long. Grab yours now — just try to stop yourself from opening it until December. Shop More Bonne Maman Products: Brunch Moment Gift Box Bonne Maman Buy on Bonnemaman.us $35 Loose Herbal Tea Tins Gift Set Bonne Maman Buy on Bonnemaman.us $50 12.7-Ounce Hazelnut Chocolate Twin Set Bonne Maman Buy on Bonnemaman.us $21 Cotton Tote Bag Bonne Maman Buy on Bonnemaman.us $25 Classic Collection Trio Bonne Maman Buy on Bonnemaman.us $18 At the time of publishing the price was $45. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Our Editors' Favorite Splurge-Worthy Wine Fridge Fits Nearly 100 Bottles, and You Can Get It on Sale Right Now 10 Genius Grilling Gadgets That Will Make Your Next Barbecue the Best One Yet Amazon Shoppers Swear by These Steam Mops to Remove Tough Stains and Splatters—Starting at Just $45