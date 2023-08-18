The Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Is Back, and Yes, I'm Grabbing One in August

Summer isn’t even technically over yet, and I’m already eagerly anticipating Christmas. Every year when I was a little girl my godmother bought me an advent calendar, which hid chocolate in each window. It was easily my favorite part of the holiday season — and a tradition that I carry on this to this day with my own daughter. But this year, I’m thinking of switching it up with an advent calendar that is a little more surprising.

Instead of chocolate, this year I’m taking the jam-route, and picking up the Bonne Maman advent calendar. And even though it’s August, I recommend you grab one for yourself ASAP, as it’s bound to sell out.

Bonne Maman Limited-Edition Advent Calendar

Bonne Maman

The Bonne Maman advent calendar features 23 adorable mini pots of preserves — including eight new, limited edition flavors — plus one pot of honey, and it retails for $45. The new flavors sound so delectable, I’m already inspired to bake all my favorite cold-weather treats — served with a side of preserves of course.

Inside you’ll find sumptuous cherry with pink peppercorn, fig with cardamom, and peach with jasmine flower, and pineapple and ginger preserves, among others. Can’t you just taste the spiced, warming, and earthy flavors of the holiday season already? And each jar contains enough for two servings — enough to taste, but not enough that you’ll have a fridge filled with jars at the end of the season. And this means you can share your favorites with someone you love (although I wouldn’t blame you if you kept them for yourself).

Want to stock your home with even more Bonne Maman goodies? There’s a 30-pack of preserves featuring classic flavors like cherry and strawberry available at Amazon. But in order to get a taste of the new, limited-edition flavors, you need to pick up the advent calendar.

The illustration on the advent calendar features a snow village where elves are hanging up Christmas lights, riding a cheerful train, and of course stirring a giant pot of preserves. It’s such a charming decoration to keep on your kitchen table or above your fireplace.

I know it's still August which seems a little early for any holiday-themed treats, but hear me out: The Bonne Maman advent calendar is so popular it doesn’t stay in stock long. Grab yours now — just try to stop yourself from opening it until December.

Shop More Bonne Maman Products:

Brunch Moment Gift Box

Bonne Maman

Loose Herbal Tea Tins Gift Set

Bonne Maman

12.7-Ounce Hazelnut Chocolate Twin Set

Bonne Maman

Cotton Tote Bag

Bonne Maman

Classic Collection Trio

Bonne Maman

At the time of publishing the price was $45.

