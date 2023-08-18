The Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Is Back, and Yes, I'm Grabbing One in August

It sells out every year.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Bonne Maman advent calendar launch
Photo:

Bonne Maman

Summer isn’t even technically over yet, and I’m already eagerly anticipating Christmas. Every year when I was a little girl my godmother bought me an advent calendar, which hid chocolate in each window. It was easily my favorite part of the holiday season —  and a tradition that I carry on this to this day with my own daughter. But this year, I’m thinking of switching it up with an advent calendar that is a little more surprising.

Instead of chocolate, this year I’m taking the jam-route, and picking up the Bonne Maman advent calendar. And even though it’s August, I recommend you grab one for yourself ASAP, as it’s bound to sell out.   

Bonne Maman Limited-Edition Advent Calendar

BONNE MAMAN NEW 2023 LIMITED EDITION ADVENT CALENDAR

Bonne Maman

The Bonne Maman advent calendar features 23 adorable mini pots of preserves — including eight new, limited edition flavors — plus one pot of honey, and it retails for $45. The new flavors sound so delectable, I’m already inspired to bake all my favorite cold-weather treats — served with a side of preserves of course.

Inside you’ll find sumptuous cherry with pink peppercorn, fig with cardamom, and peach with jasmine flower, and pineapple and ginger preserves, among others. Can’t you just taste the spiced, warming, and earthy flavors of the holiday season already? And each jar contains enough for two servings — enough to taste, but not enough that you’ll have a fridge filled with jars at the end of the season. And this means you can share your favorites with someone you love (although I wouldn’t blame you if you kept them for yourself).

Want to stock your home with even more Bonne Maman goodies? There’s a 30-pack of preserves featuring classic flavors like cherry and strawberry available at Amazon. But in order to get a taste of the new, limited-edition flavors, you need to pick up the advent calendar.

The illustration on the advent calendar features a snow village where elves are hanging up Christmas lights, riding a cheerful train, and of course stirring a giant pot of preserves. It’s such a charming decoration to keep on your kitchen table or above your fireplace.

I know it's still August which seems a little early for any holiday-themed treats, but hear me out: The Bonne Maman advent calendar is so popular it doesn’t stay in stock long. Grab yours now — just try to stop yourself from opening it until December. 

Shop More Bonne Maman Products:

Brunch Moment Gift Box

Bonne Maman "Brunch Moment" Gift Box

Bonne Maman

Loose Herbal Tea Tins Gift Set

Bonne Maman Loose Herbal Tea Tins Gift Set

Bonne Maman

12.7-Ounce Hazelnut Chocolate Twin Set 

Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Twin Set (12.7 oz) with Spreader

Bonne Maman

Cotton Tote Bag

Bonne Maman Cotton Tote Bag

Bonne Maman

Classic Collection Trio 

Bonne Maman Classic Collection - Trio

Bonne Maman

At the time of publishing the price was $45.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Wine enthusiast wine fridge sale tout
Our Editors' Favorite Splurge-Worthy Wine Fridge Fits Nearly 100 Bottles, and You Can Get It on Sale Right Now
Genius Grilling Gadgets Tout
10 Genius Grilling Gadgets That Will Make Your Next Barbecue the Best One Yet
PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner Tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear by These Steam Mops to Remove Tough Stains and Splatters—Starting at Just $45
Related Articles
Products from Whole Foods Market
12 Whole Foods Products to Try in August
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Tout
7 Genius Amazon Finds You Need to Add to Your Kitchen in August, Starting at $12
Yeti New Color Launch Tout
Yeti Finally Released Colors I Actually Want—but Hurry! They're Limited-Edition
11-best-whiskey-advent-calendars-of-2022-tout
The 11 Best Whiskey Advent Calendars of 2023
LE CREUSET 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven Tout
I Spend 8 Hours a Day Looking for Kitchen Deals, and Here's What's Caught My Eye from Nordstrom's Massive Anniversary Sale
Best Food Advent Calendars for 2022
The 25 Best Food Advent Calendars to Buy in 2022
Cola de Mono
Cola de Mono Is the Chilean Drink You Need for Holiday Parties
Best Host Gifts for Guests Who Never Show Up Empty-Handed Le Creuset Stoneware Pie Bird
The 30 Best Host Gifts for Guests Who Never Show up Empty-Handed
Zavor EZLock 12.7 Quart Stove-top Pressure Cooker & Canner
The Best Pressure Canners to Preserve Your Summer Harvest
Taiyaki/Japanese Fish Shaped Pancake
These Japanese Snack Boxes Will Transport You to the Land of the Rising Yum
Best Canning Books
The 5 Best Canning Books, According to Food Preservation Experts
gift baskets test
The 30 Best Gift Baskets and Bundles to Give and Get
Limited-Edition OREO Cotton Candy Sandwich Cookies
Two Summer-Themed Oreo Flavors Are Coming Back
images-sys-200612_christmasCheer.jpg
How to Fight the Christmas Blues with a Standing Rib Roast
10 Whole Foods Products You Have to Try This May
9 Whole Foods Products You Have to Try This May
Aldi Beer, Hard Seltzer, and Wine Advent Calendars
All of the Food- and Drink-Themed Advent Calendars You Can Find at Aldi This Year