7 Pro-Level Tools You Actually Need to Add to Your Kitchen, According to a Chef

Samantha Quintero, head chef of the newly opened Bombo in Los Angeles, has some thoughts about what to add to your kitchen. After all, as a professional chef, she needs the tools she uses daily to be dependable and fit exactly to her needs. Quintero says she tries to find a balance between durability, performance, and prices —all of which are especially important when running a restaurant.

Curious to see what makes her list? Quintero shared seven of the products ranging from a stand mixer to an apron that she believes every kitchen needs. And here’s the best part, prices start at just $9.

7 Essentials Every Kitchen Needs, According to a Pro Chef

NutriChef 3-Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set

“I love these cast iron pans,” says Quintero. “You can cook anything and everything in them.” This set of three comes complete with 6-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch skillets, and they are all pre-seasoned so you can use them right out of the box. Best of all, they can be used on any stovetop as well.

Tovolo Flex-Core Spatula

“A spatula is very handy to have when cooking or prepping,” Quintero says, adding that it “makes it very easy to get every single drop off that sauce or soup you are making so nothing gets wasted.” Her favorite brand is Tovolo, she says. This spatula has a silicone end so it makes scooping easy, and it’s even dishwasher-safe so cleaning up is a breeze.

Vitamix 48-Ounce Explorian Blender

“I recommend any home cook invests in a good blender, specifically the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender,” Quintero says, adding that, “It will last you a lifetime.” The Explorian is one of our favorite blenders, too, thanks to its compact design and powerful motor. Quintero loves that it can make anything from soups to sauces to smoothies. She has been making a lot of vegetable purees lately in it and applesauce for her kids thanks to its high-power motor.

Gerossi Stainless Steel Zester

“A zester helps with adding the finishing touches to any dish. Whether it’s zesting limes for a cake, zesting lemons for a beurre blanc, or putting that last touch of Parmesan on your pasta, this tool is essential for many kitchen tasks.” Plus, since this one has an extra-long design, it will save space in your kitchen cabinets compared to a box grater.

Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron

“What makes this brand so special is that the owner of the company used to be a professional chef, so she designed this apron to meet the needs of a professional who works in the kitchen and it's flawless,” says Quintero. While they can get pricey, she says they are well-worth it, and an essential she uses every single day.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

“I love my KitchenAid Mixer, and it’s not only useful for your baking needs. You can also use it for all other cooking projects, like making pasta, grinding meats, and even as a make-shift food processor,” says Quintero. If you needed further convincing to grab that stand-mixer, now it’s chef-approved, too.

Martha Stewart Castelle 10-Piece Cookware Set

“While All-Clad makes excellent cookware, it can get expensive,” says Quintero. “So another cookware set I recommend is Martha Stewart's. They have a beautiful stainless steel finish and they are built to last thanks to the 18/8 stainless steel construction. They come in all the right sizes, and so you really get your money’s worth,” she adds.

