Thanks to This Pour-Over Carafe, I Never Need to Buy Paper Coffee Filters Again

Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Published on February 6, 2023

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
For me, there’s only one way to make coffee, and you better believe it’s pour-over. Don’t get me wrong, I love a cortado or just espresso, but I don’t love making it at home. I think the sharpness of pour-over coffee is the perfect thing to sip when you’re working, or just waking up before getting on with the day. 

While I’ve made pour-over plenty of different ways, from machines to mugs fitted with a V60 dripper, I recently discovered my new favorite. This Bodum pour-over maker sets itself apart because of its reusable filter. And if that weren’t enough, you can grab it right now for almost 40% off at Amazon.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, 1 Liter

To buy: Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $19 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Back to that reusable filter I mentioned. While coffee filters are technically compostable, I don’t compost them (don’t tell, though). This means that with 365 days in a year, I’ve thrown out 365 coffee filters in the trash. Bottom line: That’s a lot of trash from my coffee. 

If that weren’t enough, there’s also the problem of keeping them stocked in my house. I’m great at getting new dish soap when I need a refill, but coffee filters always seem to fall off my grocery list, and I end up furious the next morning when I have no way to make coffee (try and guess which product reviews I write on those days!). 

Bodum Coffee Review

Food & Wine / Daniel Modlin

But this Bodum pour-over maker has completely eliminated both problems thanks to its reusable filter. I never have to worry about running out of filters because this one is built-in, with mesh. It’s easy to clean, you just empty the coffee grounds in the trash, and then run it under the sink. And if you’re wondering if it works as well as paper, I made two cups side by side and found the results to be identical. 

Beyond its reusable filter, I love that its capacity holds 34 ounces, so I only need to make one pour-over batch for my partner and myself — yes, I’ll admit sometimes I’d just make one and offer to share it out of laziness (that didn’t end well for me). And the glass carafe is luxurious and easy to pour from thanks to the cuff around the neck, which protects my hand from burns.

I love this Bodum pour-over maker, and I think you will, too. You’ll likely save money in the long run on paper filters, maybe a few trees, and at just $19, that’s a deal worth grabbing. 

