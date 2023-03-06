Lifestyle Kitchen Shoppers Say They ‘Won't Be Buying Anything Else’ After Discovering These Glass Mugs They’re just $14 apiece. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 6, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Reese Herrington A mug needs to do so many things. It needs to be pretty, functional, and be usable every single day. On one end of the spectrum are ceramic mugs which are ubiquitous, but nothing special. On the other end are handmade mugs that feel too special to use. If you thought those were your only two options, there’s good news: There’s more. In fact, these $14 glass mugs from Amazon have shoppers saying they “won’t be buying anything else from now on.” Amazon To buy: Bodum Pavina Set of 2 Double-Wall Glasses, $28 at amazon.com These glasses from Bodum are made from borosilicate glass, and before you say that a glass mug would be too hot to hold, listen to this: They have a double-wall design. This means that the inner wall can hold your drink and keep it hot, and the outer wall where you put your hand will remain cool to the touch. The same goes for cold drinks, and this design helps prevent condensation from building up, too. This set of two glasses is dishwasher-safe, and can even go in the microwave or oven up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit to reheat your drink. Each glass can hold 12 ounces of liquid, which is perfect for both espresso-based drinks and evening cocktails alike. And because they’re made from borosilicate, they won’t break as easily as regular glass, either. It’s no wonder these glasses have accumulated over 2,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. One shopper raves about the construction and quality of these glasses. They write that they “use them daily for coffee” and that “the double-insulated design helps keep it warm.” They also love to use them for cocktails, saying that the design “helps prevent condensation and table rings.” Another user adds that they “won't be buying anything else from now on.” As someone who is annoyed by condensation, the design of these glasses clearly solves that problem for this person. Leave your ceramic mug collection in the dust, and add these glass options to your cabinet today. For just $14 each, you may never use another mug again. At the time of publishing, the price was $28. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine These Are Officially Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Drink and Barware Finds—and Prices Start at $7 This $19 Tool Is the Secret to the Best Eggplant Parmigiana You’ll Ever Have This Affordable Knife Set Performs Even Better Than More Expensive Brands, and Amazon Just Slashed the Price