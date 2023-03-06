Shoppers Say They ‘Won't Be Buying Anything Else’ After Discovering These Glass Mugs

They’re just $14 apiece.

Published on March 6, 2023

A mug needs to do so many things. It needs to be pretty, functional, and be usable every single day. On one end of the spectrum are ceramic mugs which are ubiquitous, but nothing special. On the other end are handmade mugs that feel too special to use. 

If you thought those were your only two options, there’s good news: There’s more. In fact, these $14 glass mugs from Amazon have shoppers saying they “won’t be buying anything else from now on.” 

Bodum Coffee Mugs

Amazon

To buy: Bodum Pavina Set of 2 Double-Wall Glasses, $28 at amazon.com

These glasses from Bodum are made from borosilicate glass, and before you say that a glass mug would be too hot to hold, listen to this: They have a double-wall design. This means that the inner wall can hold your drink and keep it hot, and the outer wall where you put your hand will remain cool to the touch. The same goes for cold drinks, and this design helps prevent condensation from building up, too.

This set of two glasses is dishwasher-safe, and can even go in the microwave or oven up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit to reheat your drink. Each glass can hold 12 ounces of liquid, which is perfect for both espresso-based drinks and evening cocktails alike. And because they’re made from borosilicate, they won’t break as easily as regular glass, either. 

It’s no wonder these glasses have accumulated over 2,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. One shopper raves about the construction and quality of these glasses. They write that they “use them daily for coffee” and that “the double-insulated design helps keep it warm.” They also love to use them for cocktails, saying that the design “helps prevent condensation and table rings.”

Another user adds that they “won't be buying anything else from now on.” As someone who is annoyed by condensation, the design of these glasses clearly solves that problem for this person. 

Leave your ceramic mug collection in the dust, and add these glass options to your cabinet today. For just $14 each, you may never use another mug again. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $28.

