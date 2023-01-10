Lifestyle Kitchen Food & Wine Testers Say This French Press Makes the Smoothest, Most Flavorful Brew Out There — and It’s 40% Off Right Now Plus, tons of shoppers and coffee-fans alike love it. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Some of us are constantly on the hunt for the most flavorful, full-bodied cups of coffee we can find. And, if you’re one of those folks, you should really make room for a trusty French press on your kitchen counter. These easy-to-use coffee makers have long upheld their loved reputation for years thanks to their ability to make coffee’s flavor notes shine — and the Bodum Chambord French Press is known as one of the best you can get. This coffee maker not only exceeded all others in our very own tests, but it’s also garnered quite the fan base among coffee lovers themselves with over 12,700 perfect ratings on Amazon. And you can snap it up for 40% off at Amazon right now. Amazon To buy: Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker, $33 (originally $55) at amazon.com Food & Wine testers grabbed nearly two-dozen popular French presses to compare against one another, and this one came out on top thanks to its ability to make a smooth, consistent cup every single time. Which, if you’ve tried your fair share of French presses, isn’t always easy to come by. It brews up a cup in just 4 minutes according to the brand. All you need is coarsely ground coffee and hot water to make it happen. Its thoughtful design features a glass body, plus a stainless steel cage and plunger that’s got a mesh filter to help extract as much oil and flavor from the coffee as possible. Its 34-ounce capacity so you can make eight perfectly portioned cups of coffee at once. When you go to pour, spilling likely won’t be an issue thanks to a sturdy patented lid and an easy-to-hold handle. RELATED: Warm Up Even the Most Bitter Winter’s Day with These on-Sale Le Creuset Tea Kettles Food & Wine testers found that this design was their favorite since it comes together easily to produce a smooth, full-bodied cup with no unwanted grounds, and flavorful balance with no excessive bitterness. It’s got no frills or fuss, plus the whole thing is dishwasher safe for easy clean up too. For beginners and seasoned coffee-lovers alike, it’s best not to pass on this deal. Score the Bodum Chambord French Press now while it’s 40% off. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: My Favorite Drip Coffee Machine Makes Coffee That Rivals My Local Coffee Shop, and It’s on Sale This Editor-Approved Electric Wine Opener Dislodges Even the Toughest Corks at the Click of a Button — and It’s 60% Off These Japanese Knives Rarely Go on Sale, but You Can Grab Them for Nearly 40% Off at Williams Sonoma Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit