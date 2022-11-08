Blue Moon Releases Miniature Pies to Pair with Your Beer

Between the guest list, everyone's personal preferences, and assorted allergy accommodations, it can be quite a challenge to decide what kind of pie to serve at Thanksgiving. You love pumpkin, but your in-laws want sweet potato, and if your nephew is here, then that rules out pecan. But perhaps Blue Moon Brewing Company has just made your decision easier by helping you choose a pie that pairs with your beer.

But taking things further, Blue Moon is encouraging you to (temporarily) forget about adding an orange slice to the rim of your pint glass in favor of garnishing with a miniature pie instead. The Denver-based beer company worked with Melissa Ben-Ishay, the founder of Baked by Melissa, to create three different pies that make the perfect seasonal partners for Blue Moon Beer.

"Blue Moon’s orange wheel garnish is so iconic, it would take something special for us to even consider replacing it," Leah Bowman, an Associate Marketing Manager at Molson Coors said in a statement. "[W]e knew we needed to create something special that was both fun and unexpected as well as perfectly paired to the flavors that make our beer special."

The three Blue Moon Pie Pints include a Spiced Citrus Pumpkin Pie with a hint of orange (of course) and designed to complement the flavor of Blue Moon Belgian White; Coconut Citrus with a decadent coconut-orange filling can accompany a glass of Moon Haze; and the mango and pineapple custard-filled Tropic Sky Pie pairs with LightSky Citrus Wheat and Tropical Wheat.

"Whenever I come up with a new cupcake flavor or write a new recipe, I'm focused on getting that perfect bite," Ben-Ishay said. “With Blue Moon Pie Pints, you get the perfect pint and sip!" (And we're just going to add that there’s no reason why you have to include a cold beer with these mini-pies: you could just as easily wash them down with a glass of milk, with the after-dinner drink of your choice or, uh, with a second pie.)

If you'd like to get your hands on a three-pack of Pie Pints, you’ll need to act fast. They are currently available for $18 plus shipping and handling on bluemoonpiepints.com. They are baked and distributed by Brooklyn pie shop Pie Corps, and can be shipped throughout the United States. The last day to order Pie Pints is Friday, November 11.

Now that you have your beer’s pie selection sorted, guess it's time to figure out what to serve your other guests.

