The Best Meal Delivery Service We Tested Is Now $180 Off During a Rare Sale

We know your to-do list is already full, so we’re here to spare you the major tasks of grocery shopping and meal prepping. While you’re busy refreshing your kitchen to take on 2023 cooking adventures, we’ve been doing our research to find a meal delivery service that will save you time without sacrificing the quality of ingredients.

We turned to Blue Apron, the subscription service that’s our top gourmet meal delivery service pick and has shipped over 465 million kits. With fresh ingredients, clear instructions, and a handy app to manage your account, track health goals, and access recipes, cooking techniques, video tutorials, Blue Apron is a favorite among at-home chefs. And best of all, we found a rare sale for $180 off across the first six boxes you order, plus free shipping on your first box. The sale will be automatically applied at checkout, so no promo code is needed. Keep reading to learn more about this service and the savory dishes that you can create from your kitchen with minimal effort.

Blue Apron

To buy: First box based on two servings with two meals per week, From $8 (originally $58) at blueapron.com

Let’s start with the fun part of selecting your recipes. After signing up, you’ll be able to personalize your meal kit including the amount of servings (2 to 4), meals per week (2 to 4), and even your cooking goals. For those who tend to be in a time crunch, select “Fast & Easy” for time-saving meals like pesto pasta with zucchini and lemon ricotta. If you don’t know where to start, choose Blue Apron’s “Chef Favorites'' to view its top-tested recipes. From there, choose meals like sheet pan salmon with arugula roasted potatoes or chicken ramen with mushrooms, kimchi, and crispy onions. And in case you’re wondering, yes, Blue Apron offers a vast selection of vegetarian dishes, too. All of these customizable preferences are then delivered right to your front door – it’s that easy.

Gone are the stressful days of figuring out if you’ve cut enough veggies or if you put too much cheese on that baked pasta dish. Each meal kit contains your recipe’s ingredients which are all pre-measured and packaged for your cooking convenience. The included recipe card has detailed instructions, so you’ll be cooking like a gourmet chef in no time (you can even cook along with Alexa if you’d like).

Blue Apron also provides flexible options based on your needs, so you can adjust, skip, or cancel a shipment before your order is processed. With the current sale of $180 off across your first six boxes, you’ll save $40 on your first box plus free shipping, then $28 off the remaining five boxes. Sign up and start choosing from over 60 weekly recipes for your new Blue Apron subscription — but hurry, this rare sale ends January 15.

