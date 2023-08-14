All You Need Is This Little Gadget to Make Produce Last 'Nearly Four Times as Long' in Your Fridge

Save money and time at the grocery store.

Published on August 14, 2023

There’s nothing like fresh fruits and vegetables to munch on in salads, stir-fry, or snacks. And there’s no better season for this bounty. But unfortunately, most of the time, produce seems to go bad before you can eat it all.

Luckily there is a way to help fruits and vegetables last longer — the Bluapple Produce Saver. Amazon shoppers say that this little gadget keeps their produce fresh “nearly four times as long” and right now, it’s on sale for just $25 at Amazon.

Bluapple Produce Saver Combo Pack

Amazon Bluapple Produce Saver Combo Pack - Keeps Fruits & Veggies Fresh in Refrigerator Crisper/Shelves

Amazon

This produce saver extends the life of your fruits and vegetables, giving you time to actually eat and enjoy them rather than tossing them in the trash. No more opening up the crisper drawer to find wilted lettuce or rotting berries that are only a few days old. It comes with two little pods and eight refills, with each packet lasting up to 90 days, according to the brand. The ingredient packets of these handy (and cute) devices absorb ethylene gas, which is a gas that fruits and vegetables release, and the end result is longer-lasting produce.

It’s quite obvious where the name came from for this little gadget, as it's designed in a cute apple shape that is blue in color. To use it, simply separate the apple into two pieces and place one ingredient packet inside, and close. Set it in the refrigerator (you can place it in a drawer or on a shelf) or put it in the pantry or the fruit bowl on the counter. It’s that simple.

So far, Amazon customers have given this produce saver over 3,400 five-star ratings, reporting how their produce lasts longer and the money that they are saving. “My produce lasts nearly four times as long with the Blue Apples than without,” wrote one shopper. They told their family and friends about this produce saver, and they are all “raving about them,” too.

Another customer writes, “It has saved me money and kept produce fresh for so much longer.” They add that since using this product, their blueberries last two weeks instead of only a few days. “Lettuce, tomatoes, onions all stay fresher far longer than you’d expect,” a third shopper writes, adding they can “now use every strawberry in the box and every raspberry” as well.

Envision fruits and vegetables that stay fresher longer, plus saving time and money on groceries. It’s more achievable than you might think. You just need to grab this produce saver while it’s 22% off at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $25.

