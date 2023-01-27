Keep Your Produce Fresh for Longer with This ‘Little Money Saver’ Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About

It’s only $14 right now.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bluapple Produce Saver tout
Photo:

Food + Wine / Reese Herrington

We’ve all been guilty of getting a little over-excited at the grocery store and buying a little too many blueberries. And while you can go bananas with shelf stable foods like canned soup, when it comes to produce, self-control is key. After all, it’s never a good feeling to be wasteful, but sometimes you bite off more than you can chew, or simply buy more than you can chew before it goes bad. 

That’s where these produce savers from Bluapple come in. According to thousands of Amazon shoppers, they have helped them keep any kind of produce fresher for longer. And right now, you can score a pack of two for just $14.

Bluapple Produce Saver

Amazon

To buy: Bluapple Produce Saver 2-Pack, $14 (originally $18) at amazon.com

These Bluapple produce savers are easy to use. They look like little blue apples, and all you do is put a packet inside the apple, and then place it in a fruit bowl, in a crisper drawer, or in the fridge near your fruit and vegetables. They work by absorbing ethylene gas that produce naturally emits, and by doing so, help your produce last up to two to three times longer, according to the brand. The brand also mentions that each packet lasts up to three months, so with two of these your crisper drawers should be set. 

If you’re skeptical, this product has over 4,800 perfect ratings at Amazon, with reviewers raving about how well it works. One reviewer writes, “I was very skeptical when I got these but they work! Kept both my vegetables and fruits fresh. Didn't have to throw things out within a week of getting them.”

Another adds, “I love this little money saver. I seem to always purchase too much fruit and vegetables and they go bad before we can eat them. I put this in our fridge drawer and I had grapes that lasted weeks longer than normally. It saves us a lot.”

If you’re tired of throwing out fruits and vegetables that went bad way too quickly, snap up these produce savers while they’re still 22% off at Amazon

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Best Refrigerator Organizers of 2022
The 10 Best Refrigerator Organizers of 2023
The Best Way to Store Vegetables to Keep Them Fresh As Long As Possible
How to Store Any Vegetable to Keep It Fresh as Long as Possible
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wire Storage Basket
Target’s New Spring Inspiration Collection Has Nearly 2,000 Kitchen Organization Tools—Starting at $4
Samuelworld Large Sphere Ice Mold
This Ice Sphere Mold Will Elevate Your Nightcap—and It’s Only $11 Right Now
Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This ‘Powerful’ Electric Scrubber—and It’s on Sale
Amazon Outlet Kitchen Organizing Deals tout
Tidy Your Kitchen with These On-Sale Organizing Picks from Amazon’s Hidden Outlet—Starting at $8
Henckels Modernist 14-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block
Henckels’ Self-Sharpening Knife Set Makes ‘Cutting a Breeze’—and It’s $457 Off at Target
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Tout
Our Favorite Robot Vacuum for Cleaning Kitchen Messes Is $150 Off Right Now
Lodge LDP3 Reversible Grill/Griddle
Over 17,500 Amazon Shoppers Love This Lodge Griddle, and It’s 41% Off Right Now
Amazon Weekend Roundup
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Tons of Kitchenware Items: Shop 20 of the Best Deals Up to 70% Off
Spicewalla T-Pain
T-Pain’s Line of Wing Spices Sold Out in Just 8 Days, and Now’s Your Second Chance to Get the Set
OXO Containers Sale Tout
Tidy Up Your Pantry with These Shopper-Loved OXO Containers While They're on Rare Sale
DeeCoo Whiskey Glasses - Premium 10 oz, 11 oz Scotch Glasses, Set of 6
Amazon Shoppers Love These ‘Funky’ Whiskey Glasses, and They’re 56% Off Right Now
Vacuum Sealer Deals Tout
These Editor-Approved Vacuum Sealers Will Help You Prep and Preserve Food Like a Pro in 2023 — and They’re on Sale
Prepara Herb Savor Pod 2.0
This Clever Pod Saver Keeps Even the Most Delicate Herbs Fresh for Weeks, and This Set Is 30% Off
Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler
This TikTok-Famous Stanley Tumbler Always Sells Out, but You Can Grab It on Amazon Right Now