Zac Posen on Marinara Sauce as Therapy and the Heartbreak of Vegan Desserts

Fashion designer Zac Posen tells F&W about his food obsessions.

Cooking Escapism

When I was growing up, my dad cooked for the family every day, and on special weekends, my mom would bake with me. I had trouble relating to my middle-school classmates, so baking became my escape. I made elaborate cakes.

Must-Have Cookbooks

Two cookbooks changed my life: La Varenne Pratique, which taught me techniques, and Martha Stewart’s first book, Entertaining. Now that I have the basics down, I don’t really use cookbooks—I can whip up dinner in an hour.

Making His Own Marinara

I get my therapy by boiling tomatoes and peeling them for sauce. I love it.

On Being Asked to Design the Waiters’ Suits for NYC’s Carbone

The chefs [F&W Best New Chefs 2012 Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone] liked how I dress; Vito Schnabel, who curated the art for the restaurant, is like my brother.

Dream Dinner Guest

I’ve baked with Martha, and I’ve cooked with Giada De Laurentiis, Marcus Samuelsson and Mario Batali, but I would love to cook for Donna Tartt, who just won the Pulitzer Prize for The Goldfinch.

Ravioli Revelation

I had dinner in Sardinia one time with my friends the Missonis, and they made these special ravioli I’m wild about, culurgiones: pierogi-like dough with fluffy potato-cheese filling.

On Making Pizza

The key is to slide your pizza onto a really hot surface; I put a little pot of water in the oven for moisture.

Kitchen Catastrophe

Once, for a five-course vegan meal, I tried to make a gorgeous fruit jelly. I used vegetarian gelatin, and the jelly never set. So, to soak up all the berry juices, I made lavender angel food cake.

