YouTube's Top 20 Cooking Videos in 2010

More and more people are turning to YouTube for cooking advice: Since 2008, the search for recipes has more than quadrupled. Yesterday, YouTube released its list of the Top 20 Cooking Videos of the Year (those posted in 2010 that garnered the most traffic). I was thrilled to learn that the list wasn't all mac and cheese and cupcakes. In the Top 10 are videos for making everything from kimchi to pizza to samosas. Still, homey dishes are popular: Videos for potato pancakes, biscuits and apple pie are spread throughout the Top 20. A super-easy (and appealing) Chocolate Sea Salt Crostini from YouTube star “Chef John” of Food Wishes had more than 316,000 views, taking the #2 spot. But in the end, nothing could beat out the novelty cake (not by a long shot): HowdiniGuru’s “How to Make a Bunny Cake” had the most traffic, with more than 509,000 views. One YouTuber I was sad to see missing from the top is Monique from DivasCanCook. I love her step-by-step cooking videos, which are often set to groovy music. Maybe it’s time for her to make an animal-shaped cake.
