YouTube-Inspired Cooking

YouTube cooking videos can be pretty addictive—especially the stupid ones. I can sit for hours and jump from one to another. Sometimes, though, I actually learn something. This particular video from Maangchi—definitely not one of the stupid ones; just really, really fun!—shows how to make two kinds of kimchi pancakes. The recipe toward the end of the video inspired my pork and kimchi burger recipe.

In the video, she makes this simple paste of minced pork, tofu and seasonings and spreads it on whole kimchi leaves, which get batter-dipped and fried. Too bad it’s not that easy to find whole-leaf kimchi. I like recipe for its simplicity and accessibility, while still maintaining authentic Korean flavors. SEE RECIPE »

