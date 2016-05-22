Your Summer Cookout Needs More Tzatziki

The classic Greek yogurt and cucumber dip should be everyone's go-to cookout condiment.

This amazing potato salad calls for tzatziki in addition to mayonnaise as the base.

Chef Jimmy Bannos Jr. sears marinated chicken thighs on a cast-iron griddle, which gives them "the crispiest, best skin ever," he says.

These zucchini-loaded veggie burgers get great flavor from smoked paprika and tangy sumac-spiked tzatziki.

Stuff store-bought pita with garlicky tzatziki and tender pork shoulder.

Tzatziki is the perfect accompaniment for delicious grilled lamb.