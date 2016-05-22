Your Summer Cookout Needs More Tzatziki

© Adrian Gaut

It's great for more than just dipping.

F&W Editors
May 22, 2016

The classic Greek yogurt and cucumber dip should be everyone's go-to cookout condiment.

1. Tzatziki Potato Salad

This amazing potato salad calls for tzatziki in addition to mayonnaise as the base.

2. Chicken Kebabs with Fried Smashed Potatoes & Tzatziki

Chef Jimmy Bannos Jr. sears marinated chicken thighs on a cast-iron griddle, which gives them "the crispiest, best skin ever," he says.

3. Zucchini Burgers with Roasted Garlic Tzatziki

© Adrian Gaut

These zucchini-loaded veggie burgers get great flavor from smoked paprika and tangy sumac-spiked tzatziki.

4. Pork Souvlaki with Tzatziki

Stuff store-bought pita with garlicky tzatziki and tender pork shoulder.

5. Greek-Style Leg of Lamb

Tzatziki is the perfect accompaniment for delicious grilled lamb. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up