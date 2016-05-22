Your Summer Cookout Needs More Tzatziki

© Adrian Gaut
It's great for more than just dipping.
The classic Greek yogurt and cucumber dip should be everyone's go-to cookout condiment.
1. Tzatziki Potato Salad
This amazing potato salad calls for tzatziki in addition to mayonnaise as the base.
2. Chicken Kebabs with Fried Smashed Potatoes & Tzatziki
Chef Jimmy Bannos Jr. sears marinated chicken thighs on a cast-iron griddle, which gives them "the crispiest, best skin ever," he says.
3. Zucchini Burgers with Roasted Garlic Tzatziki
© Adrian Gaut
These zucchini-loaded veggie burgers get great flavor from smoked paprika and tangy sumac-spiked tzatziki.
4. Pork Souvlaki with Tzatziki
Stuff store-bought pita with garlicky tzatziki and tender pork shoulder.
5. Greek-Style Leg of Lamb
Tzatziki is the perfect accompaniment for delicious grilled lamb.