Your Summer Barbecue's Best New Weapon: Boozy Watermelon

As if we needed another excuse to eat watermelon all summer long, along comes the Watermelon Wedge, a new boozy snack/sip mash-up debuting this week at The Bonnie in Astoria, New York City. Mixologist (and—disclaimer—my husband) Mike Di Tota adds fresh herbs from the bar's rooftop garden to lighten it up. It's far classier than the high-octane, vodka-filled watermelon of your college years.

Watermelon Wedge

2 parts rum

1 part St-Germain elderflower liqueur

1 part white port

1 part lemon juice

Cut watermelon as desired: Di Tota recommends long spears with rind attached as a handle, but cubes (boozy fruit salad, anyone?) would work equally well. Mix liquids and pour to cover fruit. Marinate at least overnight, up to two days (or longer, depending on desired strength). Top with fresh herbs like mint, basil and lemon balm and a sprinkling of chunky Maldon sea salt. Hand over your car keys and devour.

