Your Montauk Summer Travel Update

Over the past few years, the once-rustic town of Montauk on Long Island's eastern end has become increasingly stocked with great boutique hotels, as well as slightly lower-key, beachside restaurant projects from a couple of our favorite chefs. Here's a quick guide to the newest hotel updates, just in time for those 90-degree New York days.

Gurney's Resort & Seawater Spa

Last year, the historic oceanfront resort revealed a sleek interior overhaul and a new saltwater pool. The news this year is almost entirely food- and beverage-focused, with five new bars and restaurants debuting. Most notable is an outpost of Scott Conant's perenially popular Italian spot, Scarpetta, which will feature fresh seafood specials like a fluke crudo in addition to menu classics like the chef's legendary spaghetti with tomato and basil.

Ruschmeyer's

Designed as a summer camp for grown-ups, this revived collection of 1950s cabins was one of the first of the new wave Montauk hangouts when it opened in 2010. The restaurant, overseen by the team from downtown New York café The Smile, called in a few ringers this year to add intrigue to the menu. Brothers Max and Eli Sussman, cookbook authors and newly minted owners of their own Brooklyn Middle Eastern restaurant, Samesa, will be on-site guest chefs throughout the summer months, cooking specials like a lobster roll dressed with tangy Greek yogurt and spicy clam pizza.

Haven Montauk

This summer marks the completion of this formerly run-down motel's multi-year renovation, which includes 30 boho-chic guest rooms with fully stocked kitchens and a fire pit for late-night s'mores. Also new this year is pop-up shop RM 09, which will sell goods like woven leather planters and host workshops on indie tie-dying.

