Your Microwave Can Turn Frozen Peas Into Fancy Soup

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers. Here, the team that worked with Nathan Myrhvold to create the magnum opus Modernist Cuisine shares an incredible food experiment.

During their all-too-short season, green peas are a chef favorite for chilled soups. Brightened with a fresh herb like tarragon or mint, they deliver a hit of clean, green flavor that feels emblematic of everything we all love about spring. But for a shot spring in the dark days of winter, frozen peas come in handy. We microwave them along with shaved onion and garlic, then blend with fresh tarragon leaves to create a fine purée. (You can sub in fresh or thawed frozen peas too, though keep in mind that cook time will vary). Once the soup has chilled, we garnish with fresh ricotta and lemon zest, plus a drizzle of truffle oil. It tastes great, looks lovely, and involves just 20 minutes of work—three qualities you'll welcome any time of year.



Equipment: Microwave, Blender, Sieve, Mandoline (optional)

Get the full recipe at Chefsteps.com

