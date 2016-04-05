In Your Early 30s? You Probably Love Kombucha

Are you between the ages of 25 and 34? Then we’re willing to bet good money that you drink kombucha. According to a recent report from Mintel, a marketing research agency, over half of all consumers in that age range drink the funky, fermented, marginally alcoholic beverage. That could help account for soda’s ever-declining sales.

Known for its potential health benefits as a digestive and detoxification aid, kombucha first gained notoriety in the U.S. as a niche brew, relegated to health food store shelves. But recently it’s made the move to the mainstream—and we’re not just talking Whole Foods. Even Target currently stocks a kombucha-style drink called LIVE Soda.

Though currently kombucha is primarily a retail item, Mintel believes you’ll start seeing it more in restaurants, juice bars and coffee shops. Get excited, late-Millenials. Soon you’ll be able to get your kombucha fix anywhere.