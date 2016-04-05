In Your Early 30s? You Probably Love Kombucha

The funky health drink is gaining popularity.

Justine Sterling
April 05, 2016

Are you between the ages of 25 and 34? Then we’re willing to bet good money that you drink kombucha. According to a recent report from Mintel, a marketing research agency, over half of all consumers in that age range drink the funky, fermented, marginally alcoholic beverage. That could help account for soda’s ever-declining sales.

Known for its potential health benefits as a digestive and detoxification aid, kombucha first gained notoriety in the U.S. as a niche brew, relegated to health food store shelves. But recently it’s made the move to the mainstream—and we’re not just talking Whole Foods. Even Target currently stocks a kombucha-style drink called LIVE Soda.

Though currently kombucha is primarily a retail item, Mintel believes you’ll start seeing it more in restaurants, juice bars and coffee shops. Get excited, late-Millenials. Soon you’ll be able to get your kombucha fix anywhere.

