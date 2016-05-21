Your Campfire Cooking Bucket List

Get ready for summer camping trips.

F&W Editors
May 21, 2016

From maple syrup-spiked bacon to ultra-quick biscuits, here are seven awesome camping recipes.

1. Banana-Nutella S'Mores  

This version of the classic camping recipes incorporates bananas (and Nutella, of course).

2. Campfire Bacon with Maple-Citrus Glaze

Maple syrup, sherry vinegar and citrus combine to make a terrific glaze for thick slices of slab bacon in this simple, six-ingredient recipe.

3. Baked Eggs with Chorizo and Potatoes

Crumbled chorizo, chunks of crispy potatoes and eggs are all cooked together in a big cast-iron skillet for this hearty breakfast.

4. Crosshatch Hot Dogs on Grilled Croissants

These sweet-savory glazed hot dogs are cut in a crosshatch pattern, which helps them cook even faster.

Anson Smart

These sweet-savory glazed hot dogs are cut in a crosshatch pattern, which makes the franks cook even faster, and served in a grilled mustard-brushed croissant. 

5. Mixed Berry Hobo Packs with Grilled Pound Cake

Berries grilled in a foil pack are delicious with everything from ice cream to grilled pound cake.

6. Quick Biscuit Mix

This dead-simple biscuit mix is super-convenient for camping trips.

7. Grilled Philly Cheesesteaks

Butcher Tom Mylan uses a cast-iron skillet to prepare his steak, onion, pepper and cheese hoagies.

