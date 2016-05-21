Your Campfire Cooking Bucket List

Get ready for summer camping trips.
From maple syrup-spiked bacon to ultra-quick biscuits, here are seven awesome camping recipes.
1. Banana-Nutella S'Mores
This version of the classic camping recipes incorporates bananas (and Nutella, of course).
2. Campfire Bacon with Maple-Citrus Glaze
Maple syrup, sherry vinegar and citrus combine to make a terrific glaze for thick slices of slab bacon in this simple, six-ingredient recipe.
3. Baked Eggs with Chorizo and Potatoes
Crumbled chorizo, chunks of crispy potatoes and eggs are all cooked together in a big cast-iron skillet for this hearty breakfast.
4. Crosshatch Hot Dogs on Grilled Croissants
These sweet-savory glazed hot dogs are cut in a crosshatch pattern, which makes the franks cook even faster, and served in a grilled mustard-brushed croissant.
5. Mixed Berry Hobo Packs with Grilled Pound Cake
Berries grilled in a foil pack are delicious with everything from ice cream to grilled pound cake.
6. Quick Biscuit Mix
This dead-simple biscuit mix is super-convenient for camping trips.
7. Grilled Philly Cheesesteaks
Butcher Tom Mylan uses a cast-iron skillet to prepare his steak, onion, pepper and cheese hoagies.