Your Campfire Cooking Bucket List

From maple syrup-spiked bacon to ultra-quick biscuits, here are seven awesome camping recipes.

This version of the classic camping recipes incorporates bananas (and Nutella, of course).

Maple syrup, sherry vinegar and citrus combine to make a terrific glaze for thick slices of slab bacon in this simple, six-ingredient recipe.

Crumbled chorizo, chunks of crispy potatoes and eggs are all cooked together in a big cast-iron skillet for this hearty breakfast.

These sweet-savory glazed hot dogs are cut in a crosshatch pattern, which makes the franks cook even faster, and served in a grilled mustard-brushed croissant.

Berries grilled in a foil pack are delicious with everything from ice cream to grilled pound cake.

This dead-simple biscuit mix is super-convenient for camping trips.

Butcher Tom Mylan uses a cast-iron skillet to prepare his steak, onion, pepper and cheese hoagies.