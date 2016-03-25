Young Britons Are Scared of Bacon

In America, bacon is booming. But across the pond, a new survey reveals that a quarter of 18-to-24-year-olds have removed it from their British breakfasts. Why? The Independent connects the dots back to the World Health Organization's recent warning that eating red meat (processed or not) could increase cancer risk.

What are these health-conscious young people eating instead? Cereal, which indicates that they haven't gotten the memo about carbs causing cancer. And apparently they've switched from fried eggs to scrambled, which seems curious since both are typically cooked in fat. (And, you know, fat might actually help people lose weight.)

Confused? Thinking about just skipping breakfast? Don't. You'd be better off eating it twice.