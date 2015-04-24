You Can Thank the French Revolution for Picnics

F&W Editors
April 24, 2015

Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.

1. Three wrappetizers from around the world: pigs in a blanket (USA), kilted sausage (Scotland) and sausage in dressing gown (Germany).

2. Picnics became popular after the French Revolution, when royal parks were opened to the public.

3. It takes anywhere from 7 to 21 days to make one jellybean, depending on the flavor.

4. Cashews are actually seeds that hang from the bottom of the cashew apple.

5. When the Hawaiian Pineapple Company (now Dole) held a recipe contest in 1925, 2,500 of the entries were for pineapple upside down cake.

6. Tip for spring brides: carry a bouquet of garlic like they did in ancient Greece!

7. The only animals that have been in Barnum’s Animal Crackers box since 1902? Bear, lion, elephant and tiger.

