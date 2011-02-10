Yoga and Chocolate for Valentine's Day

© Rachel Welch

Rachel Welch's baked goodies.

Hooray! Yoga and food, two of the joys of my life, have finally met. In the forthcoming March issue, we report on how many yoga teachers are incorporating chocolate and wine into their classes, exploring the mind/body connection and finding deeper ways to tap into our senses. Two Valentine’s Day weekend yoga workshops in New York City are bringing sweet treats into the studio. (Full disclosure: I practice yoga with both of these teachers and work at Laughing Lotus.) On Saturday at the new Yogamaya studio, Rachel Welch, an incredible baker when not pretzel-twisted on the mat, will offer a restorative shiatsu massage workshop for couples or friends. The Japanese healing art opens the body’s energy channels. Afterwards, participants will be more receptive to the flavors in Welch’s expertly baked chocolate cupcakes. On Sunday, those looking for a physical and spiritual workout can check out Dana Flynn’s Cacao Flow workshop at Laughing Lotus Yoga Center. Raw vegan truffles are incorporated into the flow sequence. For example, yogis eat a spicy cayenne truffle before they perform an invigorating sun salutation sequence, and the class will wind down with a raspberry-lavender truffle before Savasana, the final resting pose. Mind, meet body. I think you’ll like each other.