Yet Another Reason to Follow a Mediterranean Diet

With its bevy of vegetables and lean proteins, the Mediterranean diet is a balanced way to maintain a healthy weight—plus it’s good for heart health, cognitive skills and longevity. Now, there’s yet another reason to eat more Greek salads and branzino. According to a recent study published by AMA Internal Medicine, a Mediterranean diet could help strengthen bones—especially in menopausal and postmenopausal women.

Researchers examined the bone health and diet of a group of over 90,000 postmenopausal women over a period of 16 years. They saw that those who ate a Mediterranean diet were .29 percent less likely to suffer a hip fracture than those who did not adhere to the diet. The report concluded that a Mediterranean diet could play a positive role in postmenopausal bone health. It seems to us, though, that the report could have also concluded that women who eat Mediterranean just don't fall as much. Either way, it seems like you can't go wrong with adding more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and olive oil to your diet.

