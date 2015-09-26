Yes, You Can Avocado That

As you can with an egg, you can add avocado to a dish and often turn it into dinner. Here, 8 recipes that could (and maybe even should) call for avocado.

1. Quinoa Salad

This superfood can almost always be paired with avocado, especially when the dish calls for other southwestern ingredients.

2. Lemony Barley Salad

Where there’s lightly cooked kale, there can be avocado, which tends to mellow the green’s bitterness.

3. Apple-Celery Salad

Crisp salads like this one are great with creamy ingredients. Use avocado instead of or in addition to the pecorino cheese.

4. Smoked Salmon Toast

Avocado toast is an Instagram cliché at this point. Add smoked salmon and it seems new. Use it in place of the butter in this recipe (or in addition to it, if you’re feeling crazy).

5. Lentils

How do you enrich a healthy vegan lentil dish? You got it. Avocado it.

6. Spicy Stews

Avocado on chili is a classic, but you can use it as a garnish on any stew that would benefit from its creamy, cooling properties, like this hot sausage and black-eyed pea stew or this Yucatán-inspired pork one.

7. BiBimBap

This Korean comfort food dish could definitely use the decidedly untraditional addition of avocado, especially if you’re making this vegan (and thus, eggless) version.

8. Savory Oatmeal

So over toast? Time to revisit oatmeal, but this go-round, make it savory. Top it with tomatoes, Parmesan and eggs, and of course, perhaps, some avocado.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better. She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: Avocado Recipes

Delicious Salads

Quinoa Recipes