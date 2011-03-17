Yes, Food Is the New Rock

© Alexandra Penfold

For Zach Brooks, Food is the New Rock.I should have known it was just a matter of time before Midtown Lunch hero Zach Brooks (who you might have seen as a Tastemaker in F&W November issue), got into the rock scene in Los Angeles. Having solved the problem of finding less-than-$10 lunches in Manhattan, and then L.A., he has now launched a one-month-old blog, FoodIsTheNewRock. The theme is self-explanatory: “So many people in the music industry have this new obsession with food,” says Brooks. “Bands are tweeting about what they eat, A&R guys are starting food blogs, and think about all the food writers, like Jonathan Gold, who started off doing music.”





© Gabriele Stabile

Chang Also Has Dylan on His Desert Island ipod.What could make this awesome site even better? A podcast component, which will start next month. And a profile of Momofuku’s David Chang—who reveals that he has Pavement and the Pixies on his Desert Island iPod list.

