The Year's Most Inspiring Women in Food and Drink

In a months-long collaboration with Fortune magazine, we considered hundreds of extraordinary women to find those who have had the most transformative impact in the past year. Among the inspiring winners is Ertharin Cousin (photo). In charge of the United Nations World Food Programme, she is a driving force behind the 1,000 Days campaign, which aims to provide children with proper nutrition early on, when their brains and bodies are quickly developing. Here, 29 more #strongwomen you should know.

