Wylie Dufresne’s 2-Ingredient Summer Soup

A cold, creamy soup is a perfect starter for an elegant summer dinner party. Impressive and refreshing, it’s also ridiculously easy to make—especially if you use chef Wylie Dufresne’s two-ingredient recipe. Watch the video above, taken from the Food & Wine archives, to find out how he makes a vibrant summer soup with buttermilk and just one other item.

Related: 11 Gazpacho Recipes

More Cold Soup Recipes

Healthy Summer Fruit Recipes