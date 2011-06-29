Write a Pieku for Print

© Tina Rupp

As American as Cherry-Berry Pie. Last week, Food & Wine editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) challenged Twitter followers to write a "pieku" for the November issue: "While developing a story on Pie, we created a new literary form: the Pieku, haikus abt pie. Anyone want to try writing 1 for print?"

The offer still stands through July 31. Tweet the hashtag #pieku @fandw @fwscout with your own pro-pie haiku to be eligible. For pastry envy and inspiration, here's a sampling of the poetic Tweetstorm:

@cettedrucks: tucked in crust, bubbling/crimped edges, lattice top or/a la mode. slice served.

@ashleyzink: Grandma taught mom how; Her pie recipes passed down; I'm the baker now!

@rthnnthrntn: dearest apple pie / my tastebuds are so thankful / but my hips are not

@melagustin: Buttery, flakey / Cradling sweet juicy cherries / This is my heaven

@ddavila: Fresh Key Lime Pie Dream Bright & Light Whipped Cream Delight. So Tart & Tangy

@Justinchapple: berry pie, good pie; peanut butter, better pie; pumpkin pie, favorite

@msvallis: Crust not overworked, blueberries firm and lemon tart, eat you in a day