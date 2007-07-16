Wrap Session

I wasn't too sure what I was getting myself into yesterday afternoon, when, armed with some tabbouleh, hummus and pita from Taïm—one of my neighborhood standbys—I plodded off in near-90-degree heat to my friend's Cold Foods Potluck Party. She lives in a tiny West Village walk-up, doesn't have central A/C... and had invited 34 guests. While my particular seat—on a shaggy couch that felt like a massive Saint Bernard in heat—wasn't too comfortable, I delighted in a ton of cold snacks, from summer rolls packed with shrimp, lettuce and cilantro (a pared-down take on Emeril Lagasse's version), to my favorite, my host's Caprese salad wraps, which she daintily tied with chives. She says she no longer eats salads, and instead prefers to turn them all into easy-to-hold, more-bang-for-each-mouthful wraps. With that in mind, my project for next weekend—or whenever it nears 90 degrees again: turn Nick Fauchald's zesty, no-cook salads in our August issue into wraps, using Trader Joe's private label ones, a favorite of our executive food editor Tina Ujlaki.