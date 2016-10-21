Worldwide Wine Production Drops to Lowest Amount in Decades

Wine lovers, you might want to start hoarding your favorite bottles. According to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), this year's global wine output will drop five percent from 2015 to one of the lowest levels in decades.

According to the experts at the OIV, the culprits for this decline in vino production are dramatic shifts in climate and weather patterns, which have led to hostile growing conditions in some regions. In particular, the blame could fall on El Nino, the weather phenomenon that causes drastic changes in rainfall patterns every 4-5 years in the Southern Hemisphere, Yahoo! News reports.

"The El Nino climate phenomenon seems to be back in Latin America, where production was affected by fairly exceptional weather, with lots of rain," says OIV CEO Jean-Marie Aurand. The organization notes that vineyards from Latin America to Spain have had to deal with extreme shifts in weather conditions that make it difficult to harvest their typical grape yield. In Argentina alone, production has fallen by 35 percent, causing it to plummet from its place as the world's fifth largest producer of wine (it's now the ninth.) In Brazil, total production was cut in half, and in South Africa a drop of 19 percent has led to the country's lowest output in years.

Climate change has also affected crops in France, the epicenter of the wine world, which was dethroned as the globe's top wine-producing country by Italy in 2015 due to a slew of floods, drought, and frost that swept the landscape.

Overall, worldwide production is anticipated to be among the lowest in 20 years, though– at 259 million hectoliters– there's still plenty of wine to go around. It still might be smart to tuck away a few bottles for safe keeping, or a gift to yourself in a couple of months.