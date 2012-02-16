The World's Hottest Pepper

Experts at New Mexico State University’s Chile Pepper Institute announced that a variety of chile known as the Trinidad Moruga Scorpion is the hottest chile pepper in the world. It's the fieriest among a class of peppers so spicy that their heat-creating capsaicin compounds permeated scientists' latex gloves during harvesting. True heat enthusiasts will soon be placing orders for hot sauces made from the ultra-spicy chile, but the rest of us can stick with just-spicy-enough jalapeños. Used fresh in Charles Phan’s Spicy Lemongrass Chicken, jalapeños add bite and desirable heat to this incredibly flavorful and superfast wok dish.

