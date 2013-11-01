The World's First Fry Museum, How to Open Beer Like a Pilot

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Competitive Dairy Tasting: Some high school kids play sports, others are in bands, others participate in model U.N. and still others are competitive milk tasters. Every year the Future Farmers of America hold Milk Quality and Products Career Development training, which features a milk tasting contest for high school kids. Competing teams practice in class, after school and even on the weekends. The goal: evaluate milk samples that have been tainted with onion powder, garlic powder, vinegar or pennies. The prize: $400-$1,000.

French Fry Museum: In the competition for who in the world loves fries the most, Belgium just pulled ahead. A brilliant Belgian father and son team have opened the first museum dedicated to the French fry. Housed in a 14th century gothic building, the Frietmuseum features exhibits that chart the history of the potato, ancient potato artifacts and fry art. After visitors work up an appetite, they can enjoy classic Belgian fries in the museum’s restaurant.

The McMonstrosity: We’ve already seen what happens when you make one giant sandwich out of all the sandwiches on McDonald’s menu, but what about when you make one giant sandwich out of all of the items on McDonald’s Dollar Menu? Thrillist to the rescue. They created the McMonstrosity: A cheeseburger topped with a chocolate chip cookie, a chicken sandwich, salad, yogurt parfait, topped with a Grilled Onion Cheddar Burger.

Helicopter Beer Openers: During the 2013 China Helicopter Tournament—which sounds like an amazing event—pilots had to open 5 beer bottles in eight minutes using a bottle opener attached to a helicopter. Sorry sommeliers, sabering is now boring.

Twinkie Burger: From Philadelphia’s PYT, the makers of the spaghetti burger and the deep-fried lasagna-bun burger, comes the deep-fried Twinkie burger: a pork belly patty, American cheese and bacon, sandwiched between two deep-fried Twinkies.

Related: How to Make French Fries

Over-the-Top Burgers

Best Burgers in the U.S.