The World’s Ending, Why Not Eat Like a Kid?

Chef Christopher Israel, of Grüner in Portland, Oregon, would pack for the apocalypse like he was packing supplies for a fifth grader’s field trip.

F&W Editors
April 17, 2014

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, à la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival.

Chef Christopher Israel, of Grüner in Portland, Oregon, would pack for the apocalypse like he was packing supplies for a fifth grader’s field trip. On his list: Skippy creamy peanut butter, saltine crackers, Bonne Maman strawberry preserves, an assortment of Hershey’s Miniatures and Oreos.

