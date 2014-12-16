The World’s Cheesiest Pizza is Topped with 99 Cheeses

Cheese pizza is rarely the most interesting item on a menu, but at 400 Gradi in Melbourne, Australia, it’s the star. Made with 99 different cheeses, the restaurant’s Super Cheese is the world’s cheesiest pizza. Rather than simply pile 99 different cheeses onto a pizza, chef Johnny di Francesco melts a blend of 94 cheeses (which includes cheeses like Taleggio, aged cheddar and Gorgonzola), then chills the mix down until it hardens into a hybrid-cheese block. He grates that and uses it as the base cheese. Then it tops the pizza with five more cheeses: fior di latte, buffalo mozzarella, goat cheese, ricotta and raspadura.

Sadly, the gooey, ultra-cheesy pizza is available for just two hours every day—plus it’s all the way in Australia. So here are five DIY super-cheesy pizzas to will satisfy your curd cravings.

1. Three-Cheese Pizza with Caramelized Onions and Pimientos

Fontina, Roquefort and Parmesan form the piquant cheese trio here.

2. Four-Cheese Grilled Pesto Pizza

This crowd-pleasing pizza is topped with a garlicky pistachio pesto and four cheeses: mozzarella, Fontina, provolone and scamorza (a cow-milk cheese that’s like a dry mozzarella).

3. Margherita Pizza with Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil

Minimalism is perfection in this simple, classic pizza.

4. Pizza Bianca with Truffle Oil

Ricotta and creamy Taleggio cheeses top this wonderful white pizza.

5. Potato, Celery and Gruyère Pie

Not quite a pizza, not really a gratin, this unconventional Franco-Italian mix is hard to categorize but easy to love.

