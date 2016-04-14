The World’s Cheapest Michelin-Starred Restaurant Is Opening in NYC

At some Michelin-starred restaurants, a single dish runs more than $100. But at Tim Ho Wan, a one-star dim sum spot in Hong Kong, you’d be hard pressed to spend that much on an entire meal. Plates at Tim Ho Wan top out at $5, earning it the title of world’s cheapest Michelin-blessed restaurant—and a place on our must-visit list. Luckily, Tim Ho Wan is coming to us. Owner Mak Kwai Pui is bringing the restaurant’s much-lauded dumplings, buns, rice rolls and more to New York City this September.

It won't be the restaurant's first location outside Hong Kong (there are Tim Ho Wans in Thailand, Australia, Indonesia and many other Asian countries). But the New York outpost will be the first ever in North America.

According to The Village Voice, the NYC outpost will serve the restaurant’s standbys including baked buns stuffed with barbecue pork, steamed shrimp dumplings and sausage-stuffed rice wrapped in lotus leaf, as well as “high quality beef dishes” designed specifically for American palates and appetites. The restaurant will have a liquor license.

Mak has settled on a location in Greenwich Village and is currently searching for a chef. After opening in NYC, he plans to expand to Hawaii, where he already has a chef picked out.