The World's 15 Most Delightful Places to Find Fancy Tea

Tea drinking is a centuries-old practice with a rich history steeped in tradition. Mariage Frères in Paris features an apothecary-style wall of more than 600 aromatic varieties. Here, 15 can't-miss destinations for buying and tasting tea.

F&W Editors
February 14, 2014

New Slideshow: The World's Best Tea Shops

