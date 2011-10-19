World-Series-Worthy Chicken Quesadillas

Food & Wine
October 19, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 Chicken Quesadillas

© Lucy Schaeffer
Chicken Quesadillas

Tonight at 8:05 p.m. ET, the St. Louis Cardinals will face off against the Texas Rangers in the first game of the 2011 World Series. While it should be exciting to watch the wildcard-winning Cardinals take on the dominating Rangers, our favorite part of any sports event is the comfort food. These Chicken Quesadillas with Blue Cheese and Caramelized Onions make a fantastic and unexpected game-day recipe.

 

Related: Fast Game Day Snacks

Delicious Mexican Recipes

Great Tailgating Recipes

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up