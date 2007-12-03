Women Wine Power

An interesting article in last Tuesday's Napa Valley Register (yes, where was I? daydreaming? waiting for info via messenger pigeon?) points out that women purchase 80% of the wine sold in the U.S. Not only that, but women have extra taste buds, too. However, even the most taste-bud-possessing woman in the world can't hold a candle to a cow; your average cow has over 25,000 tastebuds, and we humans have a mere 10,000 or so. Think about that the next time you sip your favorite Pinot Noir.
Read More
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.