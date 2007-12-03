Women Wine Power

An interesting article in last Tuesday's Napa Valley Register (yes, where was I? daydreaming? waiting for info via messenger pigeon?) points out that women purchase 80% of the wine sold in the U.S. Not only that, but women have extra taste buds, too. However, even the most taste-bud-possessing woman in the world can't hold a candle to a cow; your average cow has over 25,000 tastebuds, and we humans have a mere 10,000 or so. Think about that the next time you sip your favorite Pinot Noir.