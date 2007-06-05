Wish I Was a Bottled Water Millionaire

I wish I owned some stock in water. Last week Coca Cola agreed to buy Glacéau Water for $4.1 billion dollars. Yes, that's right - that's a "b." I wouldn't even need very much stock; I'd be pretty happy with 10 percent of that total. Which is exactly what rapper 50 Cent will collect; he bought that much of Glacéau back in 2004, when the company released a grape-flavored Formula 50 version of its Vitamin Water in his honor. Formula 50 sold over 10 million bottles in its first 6 months. How does Jeff Gordon's Chardonnay compare to that?