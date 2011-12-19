Winter Farmers' Markets Are on the Rise

© John Kernick

Winter-Vegetable Chicken Paella

There are now 1,225 winter farmers' markets across the country, announced Agricultural Deputy Secretary Kathleen Merrigan last week. That's a whopping 38 percent increase from last year. This Winter Vegetable-Chicken Paella takes advantage of hearty seasonal produce by combining delicious Swiss chard, butternut squash and leeks with Valencia rice, cured sausage and chicken thighs.

