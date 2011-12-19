Winter Farmers' Markets Are on the Rise

Food & Wine
December 19, 2011

 Winter-Vegetable Chicken Paella

© John Kernick
Winter-Vegetable Chicken Paella

There are now 1,225 winter farmers' markets across the country, announced Agricultural Deputy Secretary Kathleen Merrigan last week. That's a whopping 38 percent increase from last year. This Winter Vegetable-Chicken Paella takes advantage of hearty seasonal produce by combining delicious Swiss chard, butternut squash and leeks with Valencia rice, cured sausage and chicken thighs.

Related: F&W's Winter Produce Guide
Delicious Spanish Recipes
Winter Comfort Foods

Plus: Christmas Recipes
Christmas Desserts
Christmas Dinner Ideas

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up