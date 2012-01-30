Wing Week: Pok Pok’s Vietnamese Wings

January 30, 2012

 Vietnamese Fish Sauce Wings

The National Chicken Council expects Americans to eat 1.25 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl weekend. If that's really the case, fans are going to need a lot of recipes. That's why, this week, we'll spotlight some of the diverse wings in Food & Wine's repertoire every day. Today's timely recipe comes from Portland, Oregon, chef Andy Ricker, who recently opened an outpost of his beloved Southeast Asian joint, Pok Pok, on New York City's Lower East Side. The main focus: Ricker's addictive fish sauce–spiked wings. The recipe is inspired by a roadside stand Ricker discovered in Saigon, where he loved the fried wings so much that he immediately wrote down what he tasted on a paper napkin.

