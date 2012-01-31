Wing Week: Mango-Curry Hot Wings

Food & Wine
January 31, 2012

 Mango-Curry Hot Wings

© Tina Rupp
Mango-Curry Hot Wings

Typically, fruit doesn’t play a big role in Super Bowl snacks—unless you count avocado in the guacamole or tomato salsa. For Mango-Curry Hot Wings, however, tropical chutney balances the heat from Madras curry powder and fiery Frank's Red Hot sauce. So maybe it's not a fruit cup, but the recipe does provide a sweet-sticky counterpoint to yesterday’s tangy Vietnamese-style wings. Chopped pistachios also add all-important crunchiness, without help from a deep-fryer; F&W’s Grace Parisi roasts the wings on a baking sheet.

