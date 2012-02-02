Wing Week: Honey-Chile Chicken Wings

© Quentin Bacon

Honey-Chile Wings

At Carmel Valley Ranch, active guests partake in hilltop yoga, nature hikes and even beekeeping. The resort then uses honey from the ranch’s hives in spa treatments, cocktails and recipes like these Honey-Chile Chicken Wings. Prep doesn't require a bee-proof suit or a trip to California. The sweet-spicy Super Bowl snack will come together with just a few pantry ingredients, some good honey and an oven; chef Tim Wood crisps the skin using a broiler.

Related: Tasty Super Bowl Snacks

Cooking with Honey

More Amazing Chicken Wing Recipes