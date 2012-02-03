Wing Week: Andrew Zimmern’s One-Pot Chicken Wings

 One-Pot Sticky Wings

In a featured recipe from F&W’s weekly series Andrew Zimmern’s Kitchen Adventures, the TV chef describes a walk along Penang’s New Lane as the “single greatest street-food stroll in the world.” Some of his favorites stalls sell glazed chicken wings and quarters, which inspired Zimmern’s One-Pot Sticky Chicken Wings. The wings and sauce cook together so that fat from the chicken enriches its glaze. The end result: exotic, finger-licking-worthy chicken wings and only one pot to clean.

