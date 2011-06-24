Wines for Dads

There are people out there—and they know who they are—who missed Father's Day. You forgot to call, you were traveling, the gift got eaten by the dog; whatever the case, now's a good time to make it up to dear old dad. In fact, speaking as a father myself, it's always a good time to give gifts to fathers. Nothing warms the cold cockles of the heart more than a thoughtful present from a dutiful child, except maybe an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean island plus a speedboat-driving butler, but hey, that's hard to come by. In any case, should dad be a wine-lover, here are some handy gift ideas, good for any occasion whatsoever.



Grilling Dad

Affordable: 2010 Bodegas Borsao Garnacha Joven Campo de Borja ($8)

This robust Spanish red is a great partner for burgers off the grill.

Sky’s the Limit: 2007 Beringer Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon ($100)

A benchmark Napa Cabernet. Velvety, rich and deceptively powerful, it’s drinking great right now—especially with some sort of troglodyte-size T-bone.



Eco-Conscious Dad

Affordable: 2009 Fetzer Valley Oaks Zinfandel ($9)

A juicy red from one of the world’s largest farmers of organic grapes.

Sky’s the Limit: 2008 SokolBlosser Estate Cuvee Pinot Noir ($50)

Sokol Blosser farms organically, participates in salmon-safe run-off programs, uses biodiesel fuels and has solar panels in its vineyards. Plus, its Pinot Noir is terrific.



Beach Dad (no glass bottles)

Affordable: 2008 Bandit Cabernet Sauvignon ($8)

Dark fruit and lots of flavor in a one-liter cardboard Tetra Pak.

Sky’s the Limit: 2009 Wineberry Chateau du Chatelard Bourgogne Blanc ($45/3 liter box)

New York–based Wineberry packages small-production French wines in cool wooden three-liter boxes.



Sports Dad

Affordable: 2009 Arnold Palmer Cabernet Sauvignon ($11)

A straightforward and appealing red from a golf great.

Sky’s the Limit: 2008 Doubleback Cabernet Sauvignon ($85)

Former NFL star Drew Bledsoe grew up in Walla Walla, Washington, with Chris Figgins, whose family owns one of the state’s top wineries, Leonetti. They reunited to create this structured, intensely flavorful Cabernet.



Never-Met-a-Party-I-Didn’t-Like Dad

Affordable: Mionetto Il Prosecco ($9)

A lively Italian sparkler from one of the best-known Prosecco producers.

Sky’s the Limit: 2002 Dom Pérignon ($140)

Dom Pérignon lives up to its reputation, especially in the terrific ’02 vintage. Plus, dad will definitely impress his friends with his bottomless wallet (well, your bottomless wallet, but who’s counting?).



