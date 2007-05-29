Wine-Soaked Writers

Man, the excitement around the Tasting Room here is palpable. (OK, not really, but why give up a nice lede just to serve the gods of factual accuracy?) New York Magazine has a short article in their latest issue about the roughly monthly wine-drinking get togethers that a group of writer friends and I have. The practical value of this story is just about nil, and you won't learn a darn thing about wine by reading it, but you will get a very good look at my friend John Wray wearing a clown suit (yep, that's right), as well as an artfully written account of what five writers talk about when they sit around, drink wine, and talk about, well, whatever there is to talk about.

I recognize that I'm selling this sucker hard, but international fame doesn't come banging on the door every other day, right?