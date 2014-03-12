Wine is the New Coffee

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender's expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

F&W Best New Chef 2012 Danny Grant really loves white Burgundy. “It’s a joke at work—we call it breakfast,” he says. “We say, ‘It’s so delicious, you could drink it for breakfast.’ The 2006 Bonneau du Martray Corton-Charlemagne is a perfect wine.” If you want to try it out yourself (on a weekend, we'd recommend), here are five breakfasts that would pair beautifully with a morning glass of white Burgundy.

1. Custardy Baked Orzo with Spinach, Bacon and Feta

Few Americans eat pasta for breakfast, but this Greek-inspired recipe with orzo, leeks and bacon aims to make a few converts.

2. Ratatouille Toasts with Fried Eggs

This is an ideal make-ahead breakfast; the luscious ratatouille tastes even better when made the day before.

3. Orange Popovers

These foolproof popovers are flavored with orange zest and brushed with butter for a nutty brown top.

4. Monte Cristo Strata

In this rich and hearty dish, bread, ham and cheese are baked in an eggy custard; grainy mustard and tarragon add a lovely, vibrant flavor.

5. Yukon Gold Potato, Leek and Fromage Blanc Frittata

This frittata gets its extra-creamy texture from fromage blanc, an extremely soft cow’s-milk cheese with a sour cream-like tang.

