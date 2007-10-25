Wine Images

One thing I like about Alder Yarrow's fine wine blog, Vinography, is the regular photo series he runs by Michael Regnier. The pictures are moody, appealing & evocative—albeit occasionally a little ominous—and (as noted on Vinography) they make mighty fine desktop images for wine-loving folk. No charge, though you're asked to respect the copyright. The latest, a shot taken in Hawkeye Mountain in Sonoma County, can be seen and/or downloaded here.