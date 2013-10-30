Wine by the Glass: Not Just for Suckers

Ever wondered where the experts stand on the best wine practices and controversies? In this series, wine blogger, teacher and author Tyler Colman (a. k. a. Dr. Vino) delivers a final judgement.

Don’t you think wine by the glass is a rip-off? It's true that the markup is high. You'll usually pay as much for the glass as the restaurant paid for the whole bottle. On the other hand, it's much less expensive to try something new by the glass than by the bottle, and most restaurants are happy to pour you a splash before you even commit to a full glass. With the advent of wine preservation systems like the Coravin, more sommeliers are offering individual pours from rare bottles, too. These choices usually are expensive, but they can be a fun way to taste a fantastic wine when the cost of a full bottle would be prohibitive.

