The Wine Equivalent of Smelling Salts

Kristin Donnelly
October 30, 2013

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Who: Julia Weinberg, director of partnerships and alliances of the must-download wine app Delectable.

What: 2012 Domaine La Grange Tiphaine, Bel Air Touraine Amboise Chenin Blanc

Why: "I'm an incorrigible sucker for Chenin Blanc," says Weinberg. "The fact that this white wine can range from simple refreshment to complex seriousness makes me all the more fond." Her wine pick from France's Loire Valley illustrates the first style: featherweight texture, aromas of rocks and quince and plenty of mouth-watering acidity. "It's a pick-me-up that feels like a kinder and gentler version of smelling salts," she says.

