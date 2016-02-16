Wine Could Help Prevent Alzheimer’s, Says Study

If National Drink Wine Day (which happens to be this Thursday) isn’t good reason enough to stock up on a few more bottles, this should help. A new study published in Wine Safety, Consumer Preference, and Human Health says that drinking wine in moderation helps protect brain cells and can prevent Alzheimer’s.

The study directly challenges a report recently filed by England’s Chief Medical Officer, which stated that red wine wasn’t as healthy as people previously thought and dismissed the benefits as an “old wives’ tale.” Researchers examined nearly 100 other studies on wine’s effects on mental health and found that phenols, chemical compounds abundantly present in red and sparkling wines, help protect brain cells and aid in brain cell communication, delaying dementia.

